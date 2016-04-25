BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 Sonoco Products Co
* Sonoco Products Co says voted to extend the service of Executive Chairman Harris E. Deloach, Jr., on the board
* Sonoco Products Co says extension beyond the automatic retirement age of 72, until the end of Deloach's current term ending in April 2018 Source - 1.usa.gov/1qMfjhg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.