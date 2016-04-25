BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
* California State Teachers Retirement System asks Gulfport Energy shareholders to vote for resolution requesting co describe how it is monitoring, managing level of methane emissions
* California State Teachers Retirement System Says Requested Report Should Include A Company Wide review of the metrics related to co's methane emissions risk management strategy
* California State Teachers Retirement System says the report should be "prepared at reasonable cost, omitting proprietary information, made available to shareholders by december 31, 2016" Source (bit.ly/1VO9SvK) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.