April 25 Ams AG :

* Reports positive Q1 results in a demanding market environment with revenues of 137.2 million euros ($154.68 million)

* For Q2 2016, sees increased end market and macroeconomic uncertainty and expects flattish revenues of 127-134 million euros including negative revenue effects from deterioration of usd/eur exchange rate

* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs for Q1 was 28.2 million euros or 21 pct of revenues, down from 43.4 million euros in Q1 2015

* Q1 IFRS reported EBIT (including acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs) was 19.7 million euros or 14 pct of revenues, down from 38.2 million euros in same period 2015

* Net result for Q1 was 13.6 million euros compared to 42.2 million euros in same period 2015

* Operating cash flow for Q1 was 7.5 million euros, down from 38.5 million euros in Q1 last year

* Confirms its 2019 organic revenue goal of 1 billion euros

* Anticipates gross margin for Q2 excluding acquisition-based and share-based compensation costs to remain on a level comparable to Q1