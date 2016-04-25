April 25 Ams AG :
* Reports positive Q1 results in a demanding market
environment with revenues of 137.2 million euros ($154.68
million)
* For Q2 2016, sees increased end market and macroeconomic
uncertainty and expects flattish revenues of 127-134 million
euros including negative revenue effects from deterioration of
usd/eur exchange rate
* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding
acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs for Q1
was 28.2 million euros or 21 pct of revenues, down from 43.4
million euros in Q1 2015
* Q1 IFRS reported EBIT (including acquisition-related and
share-based compensation costs) was 19.7 million euros or 14 pct
of revenues, down from 38.2 million euros in same period 2015
* Net result for Q1 was 13.6 million euros compared to 42.2
million euros in same period 2015
* Operating cash flow for Q1 was 7.5 million euros, down
from 38.5 million euros in Q1 last year
* Confirms its 2019 organic revenue goal of 1 billion euros
* Anticipates gross margin for Q2 excluding
acquisition-based and share-based compensation costs to remain
on a level comparable to Q1
