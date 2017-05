April 25 (Reuters) -

* Hulic will purchase the Grand Pacific Le Daiba Hotel in Tokyo's Odaiba Waterfront District from railway operator Keikyu in May - Nikkei

* Hulic is expected to pay more than 60 billion yen ($540 million) for the hotel, to be financed partly by bank loans - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1qMDAUd (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)