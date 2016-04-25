BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 (Reuters) -
* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings' Operating profit for the year ended in March apparently jumped 53% to around 27 billion yen ($243 million) - Nikkei
* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings' Sales likely rose 9% to 530 billion yen, about 5 billion yen more than forecast - Nikkei
* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings' revenue and profit are likely to rise, for the current year through march 2017 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/24fLpRb (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.