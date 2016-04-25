April 25 (Reuters) -

* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings' Operating profit for the year ended in March apparently jumped 53% to around 27 billion yen ($243 million) - Nikkei

* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings' Sales likely rose 9% to 530 billion yen, about 5 billion yen more than forecast - Nikkei

* Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings' revenue and profit are likely to rise, for the current year through march 2017 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/24fLpRb