April 25 (Reuters) -

* Kokuyo will next month begin selling in Vietnam practice notebooks geared toward students studying Japanese - Nikkei

* Notebooks To Be Sold By Kokuyo's Unit Kokuyo Vietnam Trading For Equivalent Of 60 Yen (54 Cents) A Piece; Sales Of 20,000 Units Are Targeted - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1qMI8u3 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)