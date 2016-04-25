BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 Gold Reserve Inc :
* Gold Reserve Inc. announces extension of memorandum of understanding with the venezuelan government
* Co and Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela extended memorandum of understanding from April 24, 2016 to May 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.