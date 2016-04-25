BRIEF-Banca Ifis plans to issue a fixed rate, senior bond for up to 300 mln euros
* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE A FIXED RATE, SENIOR BOND FOR UP TO 300 MILLION EURO
April 25 Helium Systems, Inc:
* Says sold about $20 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Helium Systems, Inc disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for about $20 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1VUcmrX
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017