April 25 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan breaks ground on $200 million waco facility expansion

* Allergan plc says upon completion, waco facility will be capable of producing more than 40 different product formulations

* Allergan plc says upon completion, waco facility will increase its production capacity by more than 50 percent