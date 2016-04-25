April 25 American Midstream Partners LP
* American Midstream announces significant midstream
acquisitions in prolific Gulf of Mexico and declares 19th
consecutive quarterly distribution
* Deal for total consideration of approximately $225 million
* Partnership revised 2016 guidance with adjusted ebitda in
a range of $125 million to $135 million
* Partnership revised 2016 guidance with distributable cash
flow in a range of $85 million to $95 million
* Board made decision to reduce distribution per common unit
by $0.24, or approximately 13 percent, on an annualized basis
* Deals funded with preferred equity issued to affiliate of
arclight capital partners, llc, borrowings on credit facility
* Intends to acquire interest in another offshore natural
gas pipeline from affiliate of its general partner during q2
* "in light of continued illiquid and unattractive capital
market conditions", board reduced distribution per common unit
* 2016 growth capital expenditures are forecasted in a range
of $60 million to $70 million
* Forecasting distributions on all preferred equity will be
paid at rate of 50 percent cash, 50 percent pik for remainder of
2016
* Intends to pay 100 percent cash distributions on all
preferred equity beginning in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)