April 25 American Midstream Partners LP

* American Midstream announces significant midstream acquisitions in prolific Gulf of Mexico and declares 19th consecutive quarterly distribution

* Deal for total consideration of approximately $225 million

* Partnership revised 2016 guidance with adjusted ebitda in a range of $125 million to $135 million

* Partnership revised 2016 guidance with distributable cash flow in a range of $85 million to $95 million

* Board made decision to reduce distribution per common unit by $0.24, or approximately 13 percent, on an annualized basis

* Deals funded with preferred equity issued to affiliate of arclight capital partners, llc, borrowings on credit facility

* Intends to acquire interest in another offshore natural gas pipeline from affiliate of its general partner during q2

* "in light of continued illiquid and unattractive capital market conditions", board reduced distribution per common unit

* 2016 growth capital expenditures are forecasted in a range of $60 million to $70 million

* Forecasting distributions on all preferred equity will be paid at rate of 50 percent cash, 50 percent pik for remainder of 2016

* Intends to pay 100 percent cash distributions on all preferred equity beginning in 2017