April 25 Grand Sierra Resort:

* Grand Sierra Resort provides notice of a data incident

* Notifying guests of situation regarding data security incident that may have affected security of certain guest payment card info

* On or around Sept. 29, 2015 , contacted by law enforcement regarding investigation on potential compromise of payment card information

* Information used at onsite food locations between Feb. 19, 2014 and March 13, 2014 or March 20, 2015 and August 6, 2015 could be at risk

* Incident did not affect payment cards used to book or pay for lodging

* Information like cardholder's name, credit card number, credit card expiration date, track 1 data, track 2 data could be at risk

* Grand Sierra Resort says immediately began to cooperate with law enforcement