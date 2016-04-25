April 25 Grand Sierra Resort:
* Grand Sierra Resort provides notice of a data incident
* Notifying guests of situation regarding data security
incident that may have affected security of certain guest
payment card info
* On or around Sept. 29, 2015 , contacted by law enforcement
regarding investigation on potential compromise of payment card
information
* Information used at onsite food locations between Feb. 19,
2014 and March 13, 2014 or March 20, 2015 and August 6, 2015
could be at risk
* Incident did not affect payment cards used to book or pay
for lodging
* Information like cardholder's name, credit card number,
credit card expiration date, track 1 data, track 2 data could be
at risk
* Grand Sierra Resort says immediately began to cooperate
with law enforcement
