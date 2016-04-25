April 25 Precision Drilling Corp :

* CEO "customer expectations for high performance rigs supported by long stable contracts is what makes Kuwait key target" - conf call

* CEO "we are seeing opportunities to buy things at substantial cash discounts right now " - conf call

* Sees "small investment in some parts, assets that have no declining value with time; likely those get used up in 2017" -conf call