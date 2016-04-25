BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 Precision Drilling Corp :
* CEO "customer expectations for high performance rigs supported by long stable contracts is what makes Kuwait key target" - conf call
* CEO "we are seeing opportunities to buy things at substantial cash discounts right now " - conf call
* Sees "small investment in some parts, assets that have no declining value with time; likely those get used up in 2017" -conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.