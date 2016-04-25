April 25 Berentzen Gruppe AG

* Says Dutch financial investor Monolith will acquire around 10.4 pct of the common shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft from Aurelius Group

* Says the companies of Aurelius Group subsequently will hold around 18.8 pct of share capital of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft