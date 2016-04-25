BRIEF-Banca Ifis plans to issue a fixed rate, senior bond for up to 300 mln euros
* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE A FIXED RATE, SENIOR BOND FOR UP TO 300 MILLION EURO
April 25 Berentzen Gruppe AG
* Says Dutch financial investor Monolith will acquire around 10.4 pct of the common shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft from Aurelius Group
* Says the companies of Aurelius Group subsequently will hold around 18.8 pct of share capital of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017