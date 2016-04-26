BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
April 26 Also Holding AG :
* Net profit came in at 14.1 million euros ($15.87 million) in the first quarter of 2016 compared to 11.9 million euros in the previous year (+18.5 percent)
* Q1 EBT grew to 20.3 million euros from 17.3 million euros
* Net sales improved to 1 916.8 million euros from 1 869.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2016 (+2.6 percent) Source text - bit.ly/1qOluBm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
* Says it completes repurchase of 120,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3