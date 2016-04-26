April 26 Also Holding AG :

* Net profit came in at 14.1 million euros ($15.87 million) in the first quarter of 2016 compared to 11.9 million euros in the previous year (+18.5 percent)

* Q1 EBT grew to 20.3 million euros from 17.3 million euros

* Net sales improved to 1 916.8 million euros from 1 869.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2016 (+2.6 percent)