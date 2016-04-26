April 26 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd :

* Group turnover growth of 8.2 pct for year is a significant improvement on 6.1 pct delivered in 2015

* FY group turnover at R72.4 billion, was up 8.2 pct on last year

* FY gross profit margin improved from 17.8 pct to 17.9 pct

* Gross profit increased by 8.6 pct to R12.9 billion

* Board declared a final dividend of 125.20 cents per share