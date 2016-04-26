BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd :
* Group turnover growth of 8.2 pct for year is a significant improvement on 6.1 pct delivered in 2015
* FY group turnover at R72.4 billion, was up 8.2 pct on last year
* FY gross profit margin improved from 17.8 pct to 17.9 pct
* Gross profit increased by 8.6 pct to R12.9 billion
* Board declared a final dividend of 125.20 cents per share
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)