BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
April 26 Enea AB :
* Revenue in Q1 amounted to 120.8 million Swedish crowns ($14.83 million), an increase of 3 percent year on year
* Operating profit for Q1 increased to 26.9 million Swedish crowns from 23.3 million Swedish crowns year ago, corresponding to an operating margin of 22.3 percent compared to 19.9 percent a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1435 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
* Says it completes repurchase of 120,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3