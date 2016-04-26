BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
April 26 Innofactor Plc :
* Q1 net sales 14.6 million euros ($16.44 million) versus 11.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 0.9 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
* Innofactor's future outlook for 2016 remains same Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 120,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3