April 25 Verisk Analytics Inc :
* Verisk analytics, inc., signs definitive agreement to sell
its healthcare services business to Veritas Capital for $820
million
* Deal consists of $720 million of cash consideration, $100
million long-term subordinated promissory note with interest
paid in kind
* In near term, Verisk Analytics intends to use a portion of
cash proceeds to repay its revolver drawings
* Upon closing, Verisk Health will be renamed, will operate
as independent company at its current headquarters in Waltham,
Massachusetts
* Estimates after-tax proceeds of approximately $675 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)