BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
April 25 Homestreet Inc :
* Homestreet, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27
* Qtrly core net income $0.41 per diluted share
* Qtrly deposits grew $591.1 million, or 18.3%, from December 31, 2015 to $3.82 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.