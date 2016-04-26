BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* FY net sales decreased by 11 pct overall to 803 million Swiss francs ($823.67 million) (2014: 901 million Swiss francs)
* There is no doubt that 2016 will be another challenging year
* Stubbornly low level of sales and ongoing shake-out of clothing market make structural cost adjustments inevitable
* FY operating earnings at EBITDA level decreased to -9 million francs (2014: 41 million francs) and EBIT to -51 million francs (2014: 2 million francs)
* FY consolidated loss increased as a result to -62 million francs (2014: -11 million francs)
* For current FY expects a positive operating result at EBITDA level and a positive operating results at EBIT level in 2018
* Syndicated loan that expires at end of April 2016 has been extended with a maximum of 245 million francs credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9749 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)