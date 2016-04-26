BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Lonza Group AG :
* Double-Digit core EBIT growth expected for first half of 2016
* During Q1 of 2016, lonza recorded its strongest Q1 in history in terms of sales and earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China