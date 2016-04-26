April 26 Italtile Ltd :

* Has submitted a non-binding expression of interest to Ceramic Industries Proprietary Limited

* Expression to acquire entire issued share capital of Ceramic, other than some, including those held by its subsidiary

* Target shares make up approximately 75 pct of issued share capital of ceramic and purchase consideration, which shall equate to about R3.75 billion

* Expression would to be settled 50 pct in cash and 50 pct by issue of Italtile shares at R11.57 per share

* Intends to undertake a renounceable rights offer

* Will offer a total of 22 shares for every 100 shares held in Italtile at close of business on record date for rights offer at price of R11.57 per rights offer share

* A maximum number of 105 million rights offer shares could be taken up resulting in raising of approximately R1.2 billion

* Ceramic board resolving to recommend to shareholders of Ceramic to vote in favour of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)