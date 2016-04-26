BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
April 26 Metropole Television SA :
* Q1 consolidated revenue of EUR 311.8 million ($351.02 million), an increase of 1.4%
* Q1 consolidated profit from recurring operations (EBITA) reached EUR 45.8 million, an increase of 15.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
* Says it completes repurchase of 120,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3