BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
April 26 Ordina NV :
* Q1 recurring EBITDA EUR 6.5 million ($7.32 million) versus EUR 4.1 million year ago
* Q1 revenue EUR 89.9 million versus EUR 88.5 million year ago
* Declines to give a forecast for the coming period Source text: bit.ly/1VUmxwJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
* Says it completes repurchase of 120,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3