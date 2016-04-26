April 26 Concentric AB

* Q1 net sales: MSEK 518 (623) - down 15% y-o-y, after adjusting for currency (-2%)

* Q1 operating income: MSEK 85 (117), generating an operating margin of 16.5% (18.8)

* Says we expect that positive demand trend for European medium and heavy duty trucks will continue but that North and South America will remain challenging for both on- and off-highway sectors

* Says market indices suggest that production volumes will improve across all end sectors during second half of 2016

* Says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during Q2 of 2016, were in line with sales levels of Q1 of 2016