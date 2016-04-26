BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Concentric AB
* Q1 net sales: MSEK 518 (623) - down 15% y-o-y, after adjusting for currency (-2%)
* Q1 operating income: MSEK 85 (117), generating an operating margin of 16.5% (18.8)
* Says we expect that positive demand trend for European medium and heavy duty trucks will continue but that North and South America will remain challenging for both on- and off-highway sectors
* Says market indices suggest that production volumes will improve across all end sectors during second half of 2016
* Says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during Q2 of 2016, were in line with sales levels of Q1 of 2016
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22