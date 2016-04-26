BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Countrywide Plc :
* Saw acceleration in transactions on buy to let properties and second homes in response to introduction of government's new 3 pct stamp duty surcharge
* We expect housing market to slow in Q2
* Slow down in Q2 post surge in buy to let activity in Q1, challenges from political, economic uncertainty in lead up to EU referendum in June
* £19 billion worth of property sold in 2015
* House exchanges across group were ahead 30 pct compared to same period last year
* We continue to expect to make strong progress in 2016
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO