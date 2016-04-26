BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* Interim management statement
* Made a good start to year in overall trading performance of both our insurance and reinsurance businesses
* US specialty build-out continued to gain strength and number of professionals employed in business grew in line with our plans
* Continue to see good growth in our international employee benefits businesses overall
* Programme to improve UK employee benefits' profitability in 2016 made significant progress
* Most of restructuring of UK business is now complete and will finish in second half of year
* For 2016, group now anticipates total exceptional costs of 34 million stg, reflecting 22 million stg litigation provision announced on 8 April
* Sees 12 million stg restructuring cost for UK employee benefits disclosed previously at our 1 March results announcement.
* Remains on track to achieve its business and financial objectives in 2016, despite headwinds which are now anticipated to persist through year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO