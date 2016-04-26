April 26 Accell Group NV :

* Accell Group today announces that it recorded higher turnover and profit in the first quarter of 2016, compared with the same period of 2015

* Says there were no significant changes in Accell Group's financial position in the first months of 2016

* We therefore maintain our forecast for 2016 of a further increase in turnover and profit Source text: bit.ly/1VUn9Cl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)