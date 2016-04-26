BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Accell Group NV :
* Accell Group today announces that it recorded higher turnover and profit in the first quarter of 2016, compared with the same period of 2015
* Says there were no significant changes in Accell Group's financial position in the first months of 2016
* We therefore maintain our forecast for 2016 of a further increase in turnover and profit Source text: bit.ly/1VUn9Cl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)