BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Tbc Bank'i Ss
* An update on its plans to migrate to a premium listing on London Stock Exchange
* Confirms it plans to launch a tender offer process in due course, enabling premium listing to potentially take place in middle of Q3 of 2016
* A newly-incorporated UK will launch tender offer to acquire all of outstanding share capital of bank in exchange for ordinary shares in TBC Bank Group Plc
* Tender offer process is expected to last around two months from launch date
* If tender offer is successful, TBC Bank Group Plc will become new parent company of bank and will seek to complete premium listing shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO