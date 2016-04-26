BRIEF-Factor Therapeutics appoints Rosalind Wilson as CEO
Rosalind Wilson will commence as CEO on 19th of June 2017
April 26 Weifa ASA :
* Q1 revenue of 96.2 million Norwegian crowns ($11.7 million), an increase of 10 percent year on year
Q1 EBITDA was 21.9 million crowns (18.9 million crowns in Q1 2015)
($1 = 8.2030 Norwegian crowns)
WASHINGTON, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will include cuts to Medicaid and propose changes to other assistance programs for low-income citizens, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.