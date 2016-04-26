BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Detection Technology Oyj :
* Q1 net sales increased by 71.3 percent to 15.4 million euros ($17.35 million) versus an increase of 29.5 percent to 9.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items (NRI) was 2.3 million euros ($2.59 million) versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Outlook is unchanged: company aims to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum and to achieve an operating margin at or above 15 percent during medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China