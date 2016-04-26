BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Passat SA :
* Reports FY operating income of 2.7 million euros ($3.0 million) versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit group share is 1.7 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SoYMKG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)