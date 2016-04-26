BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Hellerup Consulting Group A/S :
* Company's future strategy becomes to invest in long- and medium term investments in real estate and renewable energy
* Investments' main focus will be Nordics and Germany
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)