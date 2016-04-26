BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Thule :
* Q1 underlying EBIT 235 million Swedish crowns ($28.87 million) versus 206 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales amounted to 1.38 billion crowns corresponding to increase of 5.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1406 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22