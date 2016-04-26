April 26 HMS Networks AB

* Q1 net sales for last twelve months amounted to SEK 732 million (620) corresponding to a 13 pct increase in local currencies

* Q1 net sales for Q1 increased by 18 pct to SEK 201 million (170)

* Q1 operating profit was SEK 20 million (32) corresponding to a 10 pct (19) operating margin

* Q1 order intake for Q1 was SEK 199 million (174)