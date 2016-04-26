BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Bang & Olufsen A/S
* Henrik Clausen replaces Tue Mantoni as CEO
* Has appointed Henrik Clausen as new CEO with effect from July 1, 2016
* Mantoni, who became CEO in March 2011, steps down when Clausen takes over and will remain available for a transition phase
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)