BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Alandsbanken Abp :
* Q1 net interest income 13.9 million euros ($15.67 million) versus 12.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 loan losses 0.4 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 6.3 million euros versus 7.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO