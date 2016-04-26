BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Scandic Hotels Group AB :
* Signed a long-term lease agreement with Airaksinen Capital to take over operation of former Kantarellis hotel in central Vasa from June 2016
* Expansion is expected to be finished at end of 2017
* Name of hotel will be changed to Scandic Vaasa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22