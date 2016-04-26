REFILE-UPDATE 1-Australia's Westpac attacks new bank levy in warning to shareholders
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts
April 26 Fabege AB :
* Q1 rental income 519 million Swedish crowns ($63.8 million)versus 502 million crowns year ago
* Q1 profit from property management 195 million crowns versus 168 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 1.76 billion crowns versus 886 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1384 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent