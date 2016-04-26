BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Pz Cussons Plc
* Richard harvey will retire as non-executive chairman of board on 31 december 2016
* Richard harvey will retire as non-executive chairman of board on 31 december 2016

* Company has begun process of identifying a successor and will update market later in year
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)