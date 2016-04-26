BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Distit AB :
* Q1 net sales 384.7 million Swedish crowns ($47.3 million)versus 353.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 16.3 million crowns versus 14.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1384 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)