BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Carpetright
* Group's full year profit expectations are unchanged
* UK like-for-like sales up 0.7% in twelve week period to April 23 and up 2.9% for financial year to date
* UK FY guidance of a decline in gross margin revised to between 80 and 100 basis points, from 100-150 previously
* In local currency terms, lfl sales in Rest of Europe increased by 1.9% for the twelve week period, up 4.6% for the financial year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22