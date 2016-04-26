April 26 Carpetright

* Group's full year profit expectations are unchanged

* UK like-for-like sales up 0.7% in twelve week period to April 23 and up 2.9% for financial year to date

* UK FY guidance of a decline in gross margin revised to between 80 and 100 basis points, from 100-150 previously

* In local currency terms, lfl sales in Rest of Europe increased by 1.9% for the twelve week period, up 4.6% for the financial year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)