BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Sparebank 1 Notteroy - Tonsberg :
* Q1 pre-tax profit 16.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.05 million) versus 21.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 2.5 million crowns versus 2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net interest income 27.4 million crowns versus 24.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2075 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO