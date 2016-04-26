April 26 Datatec Ltd

* Year-End trading statement

* Group revenues for FY16 are expected to be $6.5 billion, which is in line with prior year ("fy15").

* Group gross margins have improved in H2 FY16 and are expected to be approximately 13.5% for FY16, up from 13.1% in H1 FY16.

* Group expects EBITDA in H2 FY16 to be marginally above H1 FY16, which is in line with expectations communicated in ims

* Ebitda in FY16 is expected to be approximately 22% below $206.4 million for FY15.

* Says FY headline earnings per share will be approximately 18 us cents, which is 51% lower than 37.0 us cents reported for fy15

* Board expects to maintain full year dividend in line with previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: