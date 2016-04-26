BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 Datatec Ltd
* Year-End trading statement
* Group revenues for FY16 are expected to be $6.5 billion, which is in line with prior year ("fy15").
* Group gross margins have improved in H2 FY16 and are expected to be approximately 13.5% for FY16, up from 13.1% in H1 FY16.
* Group expects EBITDA in H2 FY16 to be marginally above H1 FY16, which is in line with expectations communicated in ims
* Ebitda in FY16 is expected to be approximately 22% below $206.4 million for FY15.
* Says FY headline earnings per share will be approximately 18 us cents, which is 51% lower than 37.0 us cents reported for fy15
* Board expects to maintain full year dividend in line with previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>