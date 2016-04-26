BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 Triboo Media SpA :
* Unit Prime Real Time partners with Sharethrough for the distribution of Sharethrough on the Italian market
* Sharethrough is specialized in in-feed native advertising
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>