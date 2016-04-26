BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Abg Sundal Collier Holding ASA :
* Q1 revenue 231 million Norwegian crowns ($28.1 million)versus 296 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 36 million crowns versus 72 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2155 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO