BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Vitrolife AB
* Q1 sales amounted to SEK 187 (162) million
* Q1 operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 62 (54) million, corresponding to a margin of 33 (33) percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China