BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Has been chosen as developer of a hospital centre
* Project value of 300 million euros ($337.89 million)
* Construction starts in early autumn 2016
* Building to be gradually ready during 2020
* New hospital centre to be built close to current hospital centre in Jyväskylä district Kukkumäki Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO