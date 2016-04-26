April 26 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Has been chosen as developer of a hospital centre

* Project value of 300 million euros ($337.89 million)

* Construction starts in early autumn 2016

* Building to be gradually ready during 2020

* New hospital centre to be built close to current hospital centre in Jyväskylä district Kukkumäki Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)