BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Kolomna Locomotive Works :
* Says board recommends no FY 2015 dividend neither for ordinary nor for preferred shares Source text: bit.ly/1YRlc7N
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22