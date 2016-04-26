April 26 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Its unit signs 3-year deal with the UK-based Medical Aesthetic supplies for distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in the United Kingdom

* The estimated deal value at 2.9 million zlotys ($743,600) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9000 zlotys)